Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,261,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after buying an additional 180,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,559,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $203.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

