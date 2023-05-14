Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

DD opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.