Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NVO stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

