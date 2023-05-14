Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 4,791 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,800 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

