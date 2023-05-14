Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,934.83.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.