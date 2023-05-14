Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $309.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

