Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

AVB stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

