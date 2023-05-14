Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 12,548 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.89.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

