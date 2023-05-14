Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 266 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

CP opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

