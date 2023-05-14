Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 717,709 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,071,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

