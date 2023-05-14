Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

