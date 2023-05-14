Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OUT. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Outfront Media Price Performance
OUT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
