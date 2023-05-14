Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OUT. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

OUT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

