PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) versus SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Head to Head Analysis

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Rating) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp -48.43% 13.91% 1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.26 billion 0.43 $423.61 million ($7.85) -0.58

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SouthCrest Financial Group and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 6 3 0 2.33

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 430.22%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank. The company was founded on October 22, 1999, and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

