Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $21.30 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.