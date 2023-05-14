Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARRGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $21.30 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

