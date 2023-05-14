Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Paychex by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

