PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.37). On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDSB opened at $6.45 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $198.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

