PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $546.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

Featured Articles

