PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PEPL opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.