Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.15

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.73. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 4,033 shares traded.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

