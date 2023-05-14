Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

