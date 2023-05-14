Phoenix Motor (PEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 293.42% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%.
Phoenix Motor Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEV opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.
