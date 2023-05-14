Phoenix Motor (PEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 293.42% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEV opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

About Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.