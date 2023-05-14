Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

PII stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

