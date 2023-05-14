Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter.

Shares of POW opened at C$36.13 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$37.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of C$22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

