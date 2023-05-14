PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,795 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of PPG Industries worth $59,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,114,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,178,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

