Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 596 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 716,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

