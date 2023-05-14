Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

