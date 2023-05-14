Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.19% of Puma Biotechnology worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

PBYI stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

