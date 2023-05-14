Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $304,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

