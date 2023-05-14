Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $312,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

