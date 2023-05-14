Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $337,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

