Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $335,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.856 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

