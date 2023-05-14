Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 636 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

