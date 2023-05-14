Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 19,681 Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 659,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 134,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 160,210 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,468,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $609,658,400,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PID opened at $18.13 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

