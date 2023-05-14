Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,369 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

