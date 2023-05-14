Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $345,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,273,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 578,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,983,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,095,000 after acquiring an additional 173,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at F.N.B.
In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
F.N.B. Price Performance
NYSE FNB opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
