Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter.

DDIV stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

