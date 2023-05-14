Prudential PLC Acquires 16,818 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $97.20 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.