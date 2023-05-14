Prudential PLC Buys 4,202 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average is $172.24. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.