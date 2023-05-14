Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,637 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.37 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

