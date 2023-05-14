Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $295.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.