Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

COGT stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $818.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after buying an additional 1,986,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,042,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,404,000 after buying an additional 95,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,207,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after buying an additional 597,966 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

