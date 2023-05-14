Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honest in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $37,194.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,054,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $37,194.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,538.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,341.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,837 shares of company stock valued at $225,855. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Honest by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 240,012 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

