Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after buying an additional 1,541,666 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 510,386 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,854,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 421,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,946.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.