Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $4.21 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $258.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 717.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

