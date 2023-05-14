Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Novavax, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($6.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Novavax Trading Down 4.9 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Articles

