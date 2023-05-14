Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. agilon health has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 414,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,743 shares of company stock worth $1,924,103. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

