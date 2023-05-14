Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023 over the last ninety days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 82.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

