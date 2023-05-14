Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Reduced by Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anika Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anika Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $17,514,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 367,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

