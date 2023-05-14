Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Assertio Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) – BWS Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assertio in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

ASRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Assertio Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Assertio has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $425.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. The business had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 19.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assertio

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $258,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

