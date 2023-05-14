Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$244.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$212.92. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$247.37.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.79 million.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.